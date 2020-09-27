Leslie Gail Heitmann of Big Flats, NY, known to everyone simply as Gail, passed into our Lord's hands on Monday, Sept 21, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was 73. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years John Heitmann, her daughter, Lacy, son-in-law Aaron, and grandson Dustin of New Jersey, also brother-in-law Ken, his wife Diana and nephew Bryan, and her best friend since childhood, Peggy Lutz of Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her parents, Edna and John Ryder of Livingston, NJ as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gail loved to travel, and with John traveled to most of the 50 states and a number of foreign countries including Japan (where she had several former students), the South Pacific, Europe and Iceland. She loved Ballroom Dancing and belonged to three dance clubs in the Southern Tier, and for many years was co-president with John of the Argon Dance Club. She was a long time Literacy Volunteer, and in addition to having a number of foreign students she volunteered to hear children read at the Ridge Road Elementary School. She loved wildlife and especially birds. She and John traveled to places like Montezuma National Wildlife Preserve and Algonquin Provisional Park in Canada to observe and photograph them.
But most of all she loved her family and close friends, and her quick smile and genuine warmth charmed many, including doctors and nurses during her extended hospital stays.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Tanglewood Nature Center, 443 Coleman Ave., Elmira, NY 14903.
Everyone is invited to join in a Virtual Memorial Service at 4:00 PM, Monday, September 28th, which will be conducted via ZOOM and hosted by Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning. Participation instructions can be found by visiting www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
, please click on Gail's obituary and scroll to the bottom. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by copying and pasting the link provided on the website, or by using the following link: https://bit.ly/2EvS9Zg