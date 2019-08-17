|
Lewis Earl Nixon, age 97, of Corning, NY died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Bath VA Medical Center in Bath, NY.
Mr. Nixon was born on May 28, 1922 in Corning to Walter and Eva (Betts) Nixon. He married Joyce Williams who predeceased him. He later married Norma Bates and was predeceased by her.
Lewis attended Northside High School, graduated from Practical Bible Training School, and received a bachelor's degree from RIT, and a master's degree from the University of Buffalo. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1941-1945, where he served as a Seaman, Third Class-Radar and Surface and Air Search. He served aboard the USS Pennsylvania, battleship, and USS Frazier, destroyer, in the South Pacific, Philippine Islands, Tarawa, and Corregidor. After the war ended, his ship went into Tokyo Harbor and into the City of Tokyo. Lewis taught Art and Mechanical Drawing for grades one through high school, in the Perry Central School District and at Warsaw High School.
He also taught adult art classes in the evenings. During summer vacations he painted houses and taught ceramic classes. He retired in 1984. He was an accomplished artist and often put on programs while doing a painting in various churches, depicting the life of Christ. He was a member of Christian Life Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah "Alani" Nixon of CA; step daughter, Ginny (Al) Goodman of Batavia, NY; sister, Jean Wenban of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Daniel, Brennan, Hayden, Deven, Heidi, and Nathan, Yevette and Anthony, Tyler, Noah, Hunter, Zoe, Elanora and Piper; several nieces and nephews.
Lewis is predeceased by his step daughter, Becky (Winston) Johnson; brothers, Ivan Nixon and Chester Nixon; and sister, Lillian Fuller.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21st from 10-11 AM at Christian Life Baptist Church at 2523 Brown Hollow Road in Corning where services will follow at 11 AM with Pastor John Armstrong officiating. Burial will be held in the Bath National Cemetery in Bath, NY.
Lewis' family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 17, 2019