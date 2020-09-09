1/
Rev. Lewis Edward Brown
1941 - 2020
REV. LEWIS EDWARD BROWN AGE 79 of Painted Post, NY formerly of Millport, NY was called to Heaven on Saturday September 5, 2020.

Rev. Lew was born June 1, 1941 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Lewis E. and Eleanor "Babe'' Ryan Brown. Father Lew was ordained on June 3, 1967.

Father Lew enlisted in The U.S. NAVY RESERVES on June 30, 1985 as a Supervisory Chaplain and was discharged on June 30, 2007 attaining the Rank of Captain. He was the Chaplain of The Ancient Order of Hibernians in Elmira and a member of The Knights of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother Daniel. He served various parishes having served at All Saints Parish in Corning, NY as his last assignment. Father Lew loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Father Lew is survived by his brothers and sisters: Paul and Connie Brown of Oneida, NY, Patricia "Tesha" and George Grow of Millport, NY, Mary Jo and Brent Woronoff of Palm Coast, Florida, and George and Sue Brown of Horseheads, NY; nieces and nephews: Katie Brown of Charlotte, NC, CDMR Michael Brown US NAVY stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii and Bethany Brown; Major Laurey Tyson and Major Chad Tyson with the U.S. ARMY and their children Katherine, Ava, Nevaeh, Noe, and Calla of El Paso, Texas; Tammy Grow of Horseheads, NY, Cory Grow and Taka Grow and their children Maya and Kai; Joseph E. Ordway III of Jacksonville, Florida and Daniel L. Woronoff of Palm Coast, Florida and grand nieces and grand nephews Quinn Ordway of Camp Lejeune, NC, Kiara Ordway and Seth Ordway both of Maynard, MA; Sabrina Chilson of Pine Valley, NY, Lucas and Samantha Brown of Odessa, NY; several cousins and many fellow priests.

Father Brown will lie in state at St. Mary's Church at All Saints Parish on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM.

The public is welcome to pay their respects in person to Fr. Brown at this event. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the following events are restricted to family and clergy only. Evening Prayer from the Office for the Dead will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9 at 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 10. Both events will be livestreamed and available at www.allsaintsparish.org. The public and friends of Fr. Brown are invited to participate in Evening Prayer and the Funeral Mass via livestream.

Father Brown will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery next to his parents and his brother. Full Military Honors will be accorded Father Brown at St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Leader on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
A very good friend for 7+decades , you will be missed, RIP, till we meet on heavens shore,. JEM ND 59
Jerry meeker
Classmate
September 7, 2020
He was a very kind and gentle Priest. He will be greatly missed.
May he rest in the Peace of Christ.
Sean Lehmann
September 7, 2020
Lew was an amazing human being! We worked together over the years in in many ministeries. He served as Spiritual Director of the Women’s Cursillo I coordinated in 1976, As a Cathechetical Director in the Diocese we was an “Imagineer”! Creative, hospitable, civic minded and a good friend. He was approachable, kind, authentic, a storyteller and a lover of good wine an food shared with friends.
Shalom
Patricia Best Defendorf
Friend
September 7, 2020
A saintly gentle cordial priest ... with fair winds and smooth seas ... now in the LORD’s heavenly harbor.
Vince
Served In Military Together
September 7, 2020
Fr Lew was instrumental in our family coming back to the Church. He performed our Church wedding, the baptism of our daughters and was a good friend. Rest in Peace Father Lew you will greatly missed.
The Contreras Family.
Juan Contreras
Friend
September 7, 2020
Thank you for your friendship, kindness & service to God & country.
Liz Russell
Family
September 7, 2020
A wiser, more compassionate man I have never known! My heart aches for all of you and for all of us here at All Saints. Well done, Father Lew, God’s good and faithful servant! I hope your “terrible“ jokes are appreciated with your new audience...they sure brought delight to all of us here! Thank you, God, for sharing Father Lew with us. He brought your love to all whom he met. Help us to carry that love forth to others. Heal all of our broken hearts. And may he Rest In Peace , wrapped in your love for all eternity, until we meet again...Amen.
Sue Gruber
Sue Gruber
Friend
September 6, 2020
Met this fine Priest Fr Lewis Brown at several Veterans Events at in Horseheads at the Schools. He was a very gentle man who love to be at these events. I will miss him dearly as Look forward to seeing him at these each year. It was an Honor to have met him and seen him each year. I send my condolence to his family and I will once again meet this gentleman in our LORD in the future. May he rest in peace with our Lord Jesus Christ. It will be an honor to present the military honors at St Marys Our Mothers Cemetery.
Robert A Crandall
Friend
September 6, 2020
I'll miss you Lew, sad.
Steve Barrett
Family
