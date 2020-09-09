A wiser, more compassionate man I have never known! My heart aches for all of you and for all of us here at All Saints. Well done, Father Lew, God’s good and faithful servant! I hope your “terrible“ jokes are appreciated with your new audience...they sure brought delight to all of us here! Thank you, God, for sharing Father Lew with us. He brought your love to all whom he met. Help us to carry that love forth to others. Heal all of our broken hearts. And may he Rest In Peace , wrapped in your love for all eternity, until we meet again...Amen.

Sue Gruber

Friend