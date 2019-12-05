|
Lewis Harry Simmons, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather passed peacefully, on December 2, 2019. Lewie worked for Corning Inc. for 38 years as an electrician. He graduated from Painted Post High School, worked for Corning Inc. for a year, then went into the US Air Force from 1963-1967.
Lewie (Bug) was an avid outdoorsman. Passionate about his hunting, trapping and fishing. He passed this love to his children and shared it with many friends. He was a Nuisance Control Officer for Corning. Never saying no and helping anyone with an issue. He was often referred to as "skunk man" for his passion to get the critter.
Survived by his wife of 55 years, married February 3, 1964, Bonnie Marie Rose and his 4 children: Richard (Lisa) Simmons, Jeffrey (Michelle) Simmons, Heidi (Joe) Russo, Hope (John) Trussell. His 15 grandchildren: Ashley Simmons, Carrie (Mike) Weiner, Noelle Simmons, Jeffrey S. Simmons, Jr., Garrett Simmons, Courtney Simmons, Kelsey Simmons, Allyce Simmons, Mike Truissell, Luke Trussell, Noah Trussell. Great grandchildren: Leora Trussell, Cameron and Adeline Weiner. Brothers: Gidron (Ellen) Simmons, Gerald (Sandy) Simmons and Hugh (Theresa) Simmons.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 150 Victory Hwy, Painted Post, NY 14870 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 5, 2019