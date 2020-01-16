Home

Lewis Richard Bull


1954 - 2020
Lewis Richard Bull Obituary
Lewis Richard Bull, 65, went to be with God on January 11, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Lewis was born on March 22, 1954 in Hanover, Pennsylvania to the late Dorothy and Paul Bull. Lewis was a Naval Petty Officer stationed in Okinawa and an innovative engineer at Corning Incorporated for 39 years. Lewis was a giving man of faith who loved God and his community at Corinth Reformed Church. He was a loyal Orioles fan, gifted photographer, and terrible fisherman. He enjoyed biking, canoeing, gardening, and riding his motorcycle. He loved his dog, Addy, who amused him daily and brought joy to his life every moment they were together.

Above all, Lewis loved his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. He has joined his parents and son, Joel Bull, in Heaven. Those left to cherish his memory are his children Amber (Joe) Whitney, Chris (Lisa) Bull, Sarah Bull; siblings James (Leoneida) Bull, Margaret Cornett, Esther (Alan) Showalter, Mary Ruth Bull, Sterling (Janet) Bull; stepchildren Nicole (Robert) Quilez, Kelly (Jeremy) Schermerhorn, Sean Maloney; grandchildren Henry, Katie, Joelle, Levi, Isaiah, Alivia, Adrianna, Shyanne, Malachi, Connor; nieces and nephews Dorothy, James, Dyland, Carrie, Joseph, Travis, Michelle, Dana, Karen, Jason, and Andy.

There will be a celebration of Lewis's life on Thursday, January 16th at 3:00PM at the Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory. Pastor Bob Thompson will officiate. His family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16th from 2:00-3:00PM at the Corinth Reformed Church. Memorials can be made to the Corinth Reformed Church Singles Club.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 16, 2020
