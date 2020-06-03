Lila M. Marano
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lila M. Marano, 94, went peacefully and quietly into the loving arms of Almighty God, Monday, May 25, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care Center in Middletown, CT. She joins her loving husband, the late Carlo J. Marano, her life-long friend and sister-in-law, Florence Symonds and her husband, David, her mother and father and countless relatives and friends.

Lila was born June 3, 1925, in Utica, NY, daughter of the late Anthony Mody and Rose (Meelan) Mody. She spent most of her life raising her family in Bath, NY. She trained for a career in hairdressing, her favorite work, and worked for the Ryan Insurance Agency, Robinson Jewelry Store and for the New York State Unemployment Agency. However, Lila was most proud of being a mom.

Lila was a devoted and loving wife, dedicated daughter, sister, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all who came to her door. She was famous for making pizzas for multiple high school graduations, a skill passed down to her grandchildren.

Lila taught her children and lived out before them the "Golden Rule" of loving each other. She taught her family the power of prayer, the importance of forgiveness and the value of every person. She showed us all how to patiently and lovingly care for our elderly loved ones at the end of their lives. This is her legacy, which will live on for generations.

She is survived by her children: Carol (Harold) Goodwin of Medina, NY, Alfonso (Marcia) Marano of Land O' Lakes, FL, Carlo (Christine) Marano of Danbury, CT, Michael (Sheila) Marano of Brewerton, NY and Thomas (Rose) Marano of Wallingford, CT. She is also survived by her sister and best friend in life, Jeanette Newman of Sherburne, NY, her brother, Irmin (Mary) Mody of Sherburne, NY, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life and interment will be held in Sherburne, NY later this year. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved