Lillian Mae Benauer, age 81, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Green Home.
She was born on November 7, 1937 in Yakima, WA., a daughter of Dallas and Katherine (Preston) Button. Lillian has been married for 67 years to Durward "Dewey" Benauer. She enjoyed embroidery, gardening, baking pies and reading.
Lillian is survived by her husband Dewey; children Gerald "Jerry" Benauer of Mt. Carmel, PA, Darlene Benauer of Painted Post, NY, Lisa Winton of Gilbert, SC, Steven Benauer of Lawrenceville, PA, Scott Benauer of Taneytown, MD; brother Llewellyn "Spud" Button of Elkland, PA; sister Shirley Cramer of Lawrenceville, Pa; grandchildren Jamie Cevette, Michael Cevette, Theresa (Ollie) Freeman, Ashley Benauer; three great grandchildren Jessica and Sierra Cevette and Isaac Freeman.
She was predeceased by her son Clarence and her brother Wesley Kangas.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Beartown Road Alliance Church, 21 Beartown Road, Painted Post, NY with Pastor Dave Bretch officiating.
Donations may be made in Lillian's name to the Lawrenceville Ambulance Association, PO Box 170, Lawrenceville, PA. 16929. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 2, 2019