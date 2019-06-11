|
Linda A. Riviello, age 60, formerly of Corning, New York passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
She was born on October 29, 1958 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Arden (Art) and Katherine (Shine) Beck.
Linda graduated from Corning-Painted Post East High School in 1976.
She worked in the Livonia Housing Commission in Livonia, Michigan as well as retail and medical offices. As a small business owner she ran a bead shop on Market Street in Corning and owned KBR Publishing Company where she wrote and published children's books and helped others publish their work. Linda was also an active volunteer in the public schools in Belleville, Michigan.
Linda is survived by her daughter Stefanie (Matthew) Melton of Rock Hill, South Carolina, son, Thomas (Tabitha) Ross of Ocala, Florida, sisters, Carol (Bill) Maloney of Fairport, New York and Julie (Lee) Jones of Geneva, New York. Grandchildren Ricky Hill, Shannon Hill, Jorden Walters, Natalie Ross, Nevaeh Ross and Tommy Ross Jr of Ocala, Florida. Also several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Linda loved all of her pets through the years, travelling, playing cards and other games with family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family the Shines and Callahans of Beaver Dams, NY and friends the Parmenters of Odessa, NY.
It was Linda's wish that there be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name may be made to The at www.heart.org or to a local chapter.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 11, 2019