Linda Ann Lanahan, age 72, of Warsaw, NY, passed away on June 29th at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
Linda was born in Corning, NY to William J. and Kathryn V. Lanahan on September 1, 1947. Linda liked solitaire, puzzles and routine and had a life-long love of music. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and tease.
Linda dealt with a lifetime of health problems with grace and fortitude. She found joy in shopping, gardening, watching the Weather Channel and DVDs and talking to her stuffed bunnies Pete and Repete.
Linda was fortunate to live out her final years in the North Maple IRA. The family wishes to thank the staff for their loving care.
Linda was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law Neal Sorkin. She is survived by her sister Carol Sorkin of Syracuse, nephew Andrew (Miranda Turner) Sorkin, grandnieces Lily and Cassie Sorkin and grandnephew Gabe Sorkin of Arlington, VA.
Calling hours will be held at Robinson and Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw, NY on Sunday, July 5th from 2pm – 4 pm.
A funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Church, 155 State St., Corning on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 am with Fr. Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 375 Park Ave., Corning, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, The American Kidney Fund or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.