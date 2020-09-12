Linda K. Kelly, age 73 of Campbell, NY passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Born on October 18, 1946 in Wayne, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Gertrude (Hosmer) Burns. She was employed by the Sitel Corporation as a security guard before her retirement.
In her free time Linda enjoyed watching old movies on television and spending time with and playing games with her sister, Nancy.
Linda is survived by five children; Kimberly (Dean) Thomas, Sandy Creek, NY, Clinton Jr. (Karen) Hoy, Lakeland, FL, Tammy J. Hoy, Syracuse, NY, Shannon Hoy (David) Jones, Fairbanks, AK and Ronald I. LaFever, Sr. of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Jocelyn Iskander, Justin Hoy, Ronald I. LaFever, Jr. and Jaxon Ryder LaFever; great grandchildren: Xavier Hoy and Ava Button; and sister, Nancy (Richard) Giometti of Campbell, NY.
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, James Kelly; and brothers: Gary and James Burns.
It was Linda's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
