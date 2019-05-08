|
|
Linda C. Mosher, age 60 of Beaver Dams, New York passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Born on July 23, 1958 in Niagara Falls, New York, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Wanda (Perry) Matthews. Linda was a graduate of West High School, class of 1976. She married David Mosher on September 11, 1999. Linda worked as the seafood manager for Tops Market, retiring with 13 years of service.
In her free time, Linda enjoyed playing computer games - especially BINGO and going to casinos to play the slots. For a number of years, she and David would vacation on cruises traveling to the Bahamas and other sites. She loved the water and car rides around the lakes with family were an enjoyable pastime. When at home, she loved to sit on her porch with a cup of coffee and watch the birds and other nature. She was a dog lover and will be missed by her furry companions, Layla and Suzie. Linda's greatest joy was her grandchildren - enjoying every moment spent with them.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, David I. Mosher of Beaver Dams, NY; children: Christina Hager of Beaver Dams, NY, William ( Christy) Hager of Addison, NY, David (Michelle) Mosher of Shippensburg, PA, Christopher (Jamie) Mosher of Shippensburg, PA; grandchildren: Peyton, Lexington, Evan, Billy, Hunter, Brynleigh, Jackson; siblings: Sandra Kinary, Phyllis (Jack) Rease, Alice Matthews; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by brothers: Danny and Dick Kinary.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, New York 14830. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3:00 pm, Pastor Greg Wixson officiating. Friends are invited to join the family at a reception following the service at the Local 313 Union Hall, 225 Steuben Street, Painted Post, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name may be sent to a .
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visitwww.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 8, 2019