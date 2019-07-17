|
Linton R. Murray, age 69, of Bath, NY went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 24, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. His sister and brother-in-law were at his bedside.
Lin was born on July 8, 1949 in Corning to Raymond and Ruth (Ridgdill) Murray. He served in the Air Force from 1971 to 1972 and had been employed by Adtranz in Elmira as an assembler.
He had a lifetime interest in astronomy. He enjoyed Corning Community College's observatory and was a member of the Planetary Society. He was a talented electrician and enjoyed fixing computers and helping others. He also enjoyed photography and was a member of the NRA.
He is survived by two sisters, Nancy (Terry) Borden of Painted Post and Dale Murray of Chapel HIll, NC; brother-in-law, Sam McInroy of Corning; several nieces and nephews. Lin was predeceased by his sister, Kay McInroy.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24th at the Lakeview Senior Center Apartments, 105 Geneva Street in Bath, NY. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.
Lin's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 17, 2019