Lisa Kay VanKurin, 66, went to heaven on Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) from her home in Wellsville.
Lisa Kay was born in Corning on Sept. 5, 1954 to Gerald A. and Katherine E. (Quill) VanKurin. She graduated from Corning West High School in 1972. During her young married life, she was a stay-at-home mom and a vital part of the family dairy farm. She had a solid work ethic and was highly organized in all her tasks. She held various jobs over the years, which included her time at Corning, Inc. From 1984-1986 she owned and operated Lisa Kay's Café in Canisteo. The position that was most meaningful to her was driving a school bus for Whitesville Central School where she enjoyed a 22-year career, retiring in 2018. During that time, she considered herself a role model for the students and actively encouraged them toward personal growth. Recently she became an overnight companion for Tender Loving Homecare where she greatly enjoyed helping the elderly.
Lisa is survived by two daughters, Kitrina L. VanCise of Clarks Summit, Pa. and Shelbi K. VanCise of Genesee, Pa.; one son, Glenn G. (Coleen Eddy) VanCise of Jasper; one step-son, Brandon (Jen) Smith of Granville, Ohio; three sisters, Sondra (Alan) Kuhn of Wellsville, Ellen Buchanan of Wayland and Karen (John) Evener of Canisteo; two brothers, Gary VanKurin of Canton and Jesse (Eliyana) VanKurin of Tucson, Ariz. and a special friend and loving companion, Randall Howell of Galeton, Pa. and his three children, Pete Howell, Tressa Howell and Dale Howell.
Additionally, "Mama", her name given by her grandchildren is survived by nine grandchildren, Samantha Kear, Sarah Wahl, William Wahl, Rebecca VanCise, Matthew Dodson, Adriana Dodson, Kaylee Hunt, Jackson Smith and Isabella Smith; five great grandchildren, Sadie Moag, Greyson Kear, Ember Lockwood, Lincoln Lockwood and Dahlia Dodson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, James E. VanCise; a brother, Steven Buchanan and the father of her children, Gerald E. VanCise.
Lisa was a music lover and was very talented. She taught herself how to play the guitar and became the lead singer in a local band, Lisa Kay and Kross Country, initially to supplement the family income. She developed a following in the area as she sang in many counties at jamborees, events, and in various pubs. She eventually recorded three albums in Nashville and was enjoying some local fame. The accidental death of her son at age 12 was a turning point in Lisa's life. This tragedy turned her eyes heaven-ward and she met her Savior, Jesus. From that time, Lisa only sang in church, at home, and more recently in a nursing home ministry.
Lisa loved horses. She was responsible for setting Shelbi on her life-long love of horses by regularly taking her as a youngster of three to the stables to ride a pony; and later by getting Shelbi a horse of her own. The life-lessons Lisa taught through that horse were lessons she embraced herself – responsibility, hard work, and commitment.
It seemed like Lisa was always running late. But she had good reason. People. She truly loved to bring a bit of joy to their lives. She loved socializing and chatting with others as she made her way through her day. She wouldn't cut a conversation short, but she might have been known to push the gas pedal to try to make up some time. Her heart was large and giving and she cherished the people in her life.
Lisa loved her family and they are the well into which she poured herself. For her parents, she was the primary caregiver in their ending years, making it possible for them to avoid nursing home care. For those that have special challenges, she advocated for them in many ways. She worked very hard to provide opportunities for them to be self-sufficient by giving of her time, talent, and money. If there was a way that she could be a help, she was there for them.
For her children, she was the glue of their family. She was a natural cook and baker, which was lavished on her children and grandchildren. She lived a life that taught them about forgiveness, honesty, and compassion. Lisa was willing to speak out about difficult issues and stand her ground. Lisa planted her deep love of family firmly in the hearts of her children and grandchildren.
The lasting legacy from Lisa is a life of quiet devotion to God. She turned to him at the most difficult intersection of her life and walked with him from there forward.
Visitation will be held on Friday (Oct. 30) from 10 a.m.–noon, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Tim Armstrong officiating. Covid-19 guidelines will be in place including social distancing and masking. Burial will follow in Whitesville Rural Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Lisa's name may be made to James E. VanCise Memorial Scholarship, 692 Main Street, Whitesville, NY 14897.