CORNING | Lisa M. Peterson, 38, passed away suddenly Sunday (July 5, 2020) at her home in Corning.
Born in Staten Island, NY on July 31, 1981, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Gladys (Morrill) Peterson; she was also predeceased by her brother Joey and sister Judy.
Her family includes her four children, Deneszia Greene-Peterson, Natasha Greene-Peterson, Avianna Peterson-Boatwright and Anthony "AJ" Lewis Jr. Her siblings Marie (Mike) McFarland, Brian Peterson, Jimmy (Ann) Peterson, Ray Peterson, Marlene (Larry) Fisher, Roger (Mary) Peterson, Joyce (Ed) Nygren, Christina Coates, Tunisha Williams, Michael Coates and Peter (Etta) Spak. Lisa is also survived by her Biological parents Linda Fiducia and Tony Barnes and many nieces and nephews.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Lisa M. Peterson.
A graveside service will be held in her memory at 10 a.m. Saturday (July18, 2020) at Valley View Cemetery, Avoca, with Pastor Barre Butts officiating.
Online condolences or remembrances of Lisa are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc. or at bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com