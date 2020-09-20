Lisa Marie Robie, 56, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday September 17, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1964.



Lisa Graduated from Savona Central School and Corning Community College. Lisa was employed for many years at Shepard Niles, then went on to continue working many more years for Schuyler County.



Lisa loved to help her father doctor baby calves here on the farm. She also had a fondness for cats and horses. She participated in 4-H horse shows and received ribbons for her talent.



Lisa loved her family and is survived by her father C. Edward Robie (her mother Marjorie May Robie predeceased Lisa) and survived by her sister Donna Benedict and many aunts and uncles and cousins. Lisa enjoyed all the family get togethers and Christmas was a special time with family. She loved you ALL. And knew she was loved by you. Lisa had many friends. She enjoyed spending time with them getting together for lunches, Christmas and any get togethers they planned. She also enjoyed her many shopping trips and horseback rides. And especially enjoyed her trips to Maine. Please know that Lisa loved you All, and she knew she was loved by you.



Many thanks to neighbors and friends and family for all the healthcare rides. We are so appreciative of your help. Please know that Lisa appreciated and loved all your help. Due to COVID there will be a private Funeral at the Graveside at Seaman Cemetery in Savona, NY. Lisa has asked in Lieu of flowers to make donations to Savona Fire Department 17 McCoy St. Savona, NY 14879 or the Finger Lakes SPCA 72 Cameron St. Bath, NY 14810.



Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.

