BATH, NY.; Lloyd B. Kester, 76, passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019 at the Bath VA Medical Center. He was born in Sayre, PA., on December 2, 1942 the son of the late Grant Kester an Alice Lattermore Kester.
He graduated from Tioga Center School. He served from 1960 to 1964 in the US Navy. He retired in 2002 from RR Metro North as a Foreman.
He married Monika Inger 3 years ago at his home.
He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and was an overall outdoor sports enthusiast.
He was predeceased by his parents and 2nd wife Barbara Kester.
He is survived by his wife Monika Kester, children Grant (YvonneShaut) Kester of Bath, Patrick (Valarie) Kester of Savona, Kristopher (Dawn Marie) Kester of Bath, step-children Tonette (John) Cookson of Naugatuck, Conn., Andrew (Jennifer) Nelson of Wallingford, Conn., John (Patty) Cobb of East Fishkill, June Hundley of Pine Bush, NY., Joe Cobb of Pine Bush, NY., many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and several cousins.
Calling hours are being observed on Friday May 24, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Committal Service and Military honors will follow at the Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, PA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lloyd's memory to the Faulk Cancer Center 600 Roe Avenue Elmira, NY 14905.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 22, 2019