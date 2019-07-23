|
|
Lois Ann Pruden, age 83, of Campbell, NY died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center of Bath, NY after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Lois (Puzzi) was born December 28, 1935 in Corning, NY the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Beers) Wylie. She was married to Leonard Pruden on February 11, 1956, who predeceased her on June 13, 2014.
Lois graduated from Northside High School in 1953 and stayed in touch with her many classmates. She was employed by Corning Glass Works and Campbell Central School where she retired in 1992.
She was a member of the Campbell United Methodist Church since 1960. Lois enjoyed reading novels and frequently exchanged her books with friends and relatives. Lois had a caring spirit and was always willing to set aside her time to do for others. Lois loved to travel with her husband and friends. She went on many cruises and spent winters in Florida for many years. She truly enjoyed shopping trips and was known as an excellent cook who loved her chocolate and made excellent cakes. Her family was most dear to her and she loved her grand dogs.
Lois is survived by her three sons; Randy (Jane) Pruden of Corning, NY, David (JoAnne) Pruden of Campbell and Thomas (Sharon) Pruden of Apalachin. She also has seven grandchildren; Zachary, Patrick, Neil, Brad, Stephanie, Eric and Kyle. Sisters-in-law, Janice Pruden and Harriett Pruden; brothers-in-law, Louis (Susie) Pruden and Graham (Jacqueline) Barnes, many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. She was predeceased by her sister Maxine Barnes and grandchildren Mathew and Kristina Pruden.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their excellent and personal care over the last five years, and the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center for the care, patience and attention during her stay there.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Campbell United Methodist Church in Campbell from 9:00-11:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 with Pastor Veronica Seeley officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Knoll Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Campbell United Methodist Church , 8516 Main Street, Campbell, NY 14821.
Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 23, 2019