Lois C. Howe, 88, of Smyrna, GA, formerly of Port Allegany, PA. Springville, NY, Bath NY, Painted Post NY and McCormick, SC, passed away on Wednesday, Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.
Born on July 29, 1931, in Port Allegany, she was the daughter of Levin and Grace Phalon Larson, one of eight children. On February 20, 1954, in Port Allegany, she married Eugene Burkland, who passed away in September 1985. They were married 31 years.
Lois was a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1949. She had worked at the First National Bank of Port Allegany until she got married. She had six children with 'Gene'. Barbara, Karen, Rusty, John, Laurie, and Leslie, while living in Springville, NY.
She married Vern Howe on July 15, 1989, her mother's birthday. The marriage brought two children, Debbie and Gordon. For six years, they resided in Painted Post N.Y.
Lois loved traveling, crafting, decorating, golfing, playing cards, ceramics, and entertaining her family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Vern, are children Barbara Barton and son-in-law Brady of Pensacola, FL, Karen Zolciak and son-in-law Joe of Lawrenceville, GA, daughter-in-law Gail Burkland of Fairview, NY, John and son-in-law Wayne Priester of Mableton, GA, Laurie and daughter-in-law Carolyn Knauss of Columbus, OH, Leslie and son-in-law Scott of Hammondsport, NY, step daughter Debbie Howe-Tennant and Tim Cooper of Corning, NY, step son Gordon Howe and daughter-in-law Tammy of Collierville, TN, as well as 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Betty Redington of Jamestown, NY, sister Marjorie Burr, of Smethport, PA, sister-in-law Shirley Larson of Port Allegany, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews and friends. She was predeceased in death by her parents, first husband Eugene, son Rusty, three brothers, Robert, Jack, and Carlie Larson, and sisters Beverly Combs and Donna Jewart.
Friends and family will be received in parish hall of Gethsemane Lutheran Church from 10 - 11 am on Saturday January 4th, with service at 11. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Hospice Care organization.
All arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 29, 2019