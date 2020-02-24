|
Lois L. Green, 75, of Fairway Road, Corning, passed away at home on Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 surrounded by loving family.
Born in Corning on September 22, 1944, Lois was the daughter of the late Lyman and Clara (Ripley) Phillips.
On September 29, 1962, she and Ronald D. Green were married at the Shady Grove Parsonage in Hornby. Ron survives.
Lois had several occupations over the years including working for the Ann Page Foods plant in Horseheads, as a lathe operator at Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post, school bus driver for Addison schools, an inspector at the Corning Inc. Erwin plant and finally 10 years as a school bus driver for Robert Smith Bus System.
She was a former member of the Tuscarora and Gibson Fire Departments. She and Ron wintered in Florida for 15 years. Her greatest pride and pleasures came from time spent with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her husband Ronald of Corning, her children, Ronald Green Jr. (Eileen Butler) of Bath, Valerie Gill of Brunswick, GA, Timothy Green of Addison and Tammy (Scott) Porter of Lindley, 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, her sisters, Princelia Dimmick, Betty Matteson, Patricia Wilson, Connie Mack and Helen Phillips, her brother, Richard Phillips and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille Montgomery, Ann Paris and Mary LaBarr and her brothers, Charles, James and Thomas Phillips.
Friends may call on Wednesday, February 26 from 1-3 and 6-8 pm and again on Thursday from 12-1 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY.
Funeral services will be held there on Thursday at 1 pm with Rev. Scott Towner officiating. Burial will be in Presho Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for www.stjude.org or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 24, 2020