Lois H. Gleason, age 86, of Bath, NY, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY. She was the beloved wife of Donald E. Gleason, who predeceased her on July 25, 2011. Lois especially enjoyed camping with her husband and family, and was a member of three camping clubs; Jolly Camper, Keuka Campers and Southern Tier Wheelers. She was a longtime member of the Champagne Whirlaways. Lois loved to crochet and knit and read. In her spare time she wrote for the personals in the Courier Advocate newspaper.
Lois was born in Auburn, NY on May 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Leon and Mildred (Dann) Hobbs. She was a daycare provider out of her home for many years.
She is survived by her children; Stephen (Pam) Gleason of Bath, NY, Donald (Tina) Gleason of Savona, NY, Richard Gleason of Melbourne, FL and Raymond (Krista) Gleason of Big Flats, NY, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Richard Hobbs of Dover, DE and Nelson (Colleen) Hobbs of Raleigh, NC and sister-in-law, Dorothy Hobbs of Bath, NY and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her son Kim Gleason and brothers, Gerald and Robert Hobbs.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, NY on Friday, February 14th from 12:00-2:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm and burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Lois's name may be made to the Finger Lakes S.P.C.A.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 12, 2020