|
|
Lois R. Muffly, age 66, of Corning, passed away after a brave fight with a rare neurological condition (PSP) on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira, NY.
Lois was born on September 8, 1953 in Endicott, NY. She is the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Bailey) Knapp. She married the love of her life, William Muffly, in 1974.
She graduated from Union-Endicott High School where she proudly participated in the Tiger marching band. Lois then went on to attend the St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Elmira, NY where she received her RN degree. She worked in health care as a nurse for many years and especially enjoyed working in OB/GYN with babies.
A huge turning point in her life came when her provider had left the practice, and her position was eliminated. Although it was a hard time for her, she was resilient and decided to continue her education. She worked hard and received her BSN and MSN from Mansfield University in Mansfield, PA so that she could teach future nursing students. She then landed her dream job teaching nursing at Corning Community College. She taught freshman clinical classes for many years. Lois' students were her life, and she truly cared about each one.
Lois was very active in her community and volunteered at the Pantry of Angels and other church activities, including singing in the choir until she was diagnosed with PSP. She spent the rest of her time at the Chemung County Nursing Facility where she received exceptional love and care. She and her family will be forever grateful for the support from the doctors, nurses, and staff that cared for her. Lois adored them all, and they always brought smiles to her face.
She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. Lois had been to almost every state in the U.S. and also to several other countries. A highlight was a girl's trip that she took to Peru with her daughter and best friend. She once planned a surprise vacation to New Zealand and Australia for her husband who always had it at the top of his bucket list to travel there. Lois especially enjoyed her trips to Cape Cod, Myrtle Beach, and the Rocky Mountain states. She loved hiking in the Rocky Mountain states as she visited many national parks with her husband.
Lois also loved biking in the Pine Creek Trail in PA and the Erie Canal Trail in NY. Among her many hobbies, she also enjoyed quilting, cooking, and baking for her friends. She was very fortunate to go through life with many friends.
Out of Lois' many roles, her most treasured was that of a doting grandmother. She spoiled her grandchildren every chance she could with love and many shopping trips. Her family was the most important part of her life, and they will miss her beautiful face with all of their hearts.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Muffly; daughter, Beth (David) Bly of Pine City, NY; son, Robert (Mattea) Orr of Corning; sister, Joan Knapp of Virgil, NY; brother, Carl (Penny) Knapp of Evansville, IN; grandchildren: Olivia and Alexa Bly and Lydia, Vivian and Merrek Orr; many nieces and nephews; dear friends, Susan Williams of Grand Island, NY and Linda Yonkin of Gang Mills, NY.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18th from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY. A private service will be held at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Chemung County Nursing Facility, Activities Department, 103 Washington St., Elmira, NY or CurePSP https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ or Pantry of Angels, 682 County Road 115, Lindley, NY, https://www.foodbankst.org/ways-to-give/donate/.
Lois' family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 15, 2020