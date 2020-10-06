Lois R. Muffly, age 66, of Corning, passed away after a brave fight with a rare neurological condition (PSP) on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira, NY.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Muffly; daughter, Beth (David) Bly of Pine City, NY; son, Robert (Mattea) Orr of Corning; sister, Joan Knapp of Virgil, NY; brother, Carl (Penny) Knapp of Evansville, IN; grandchildren: Olivia and Alexa Bly and Lydia, Vivian and Merrek Orr; many nieces and nephews; dear friends, Susan Williams of Grand Island, NY and Linda Yonkin of Gang Mills, NY.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 10, from 10am – Noon at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY with service to follow at Noon with a family friend officiating. Burial will be in Presho Cemetery immediately following the service. All COVID-19 regulations will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Chemung County Nursing Facility, Activities Department, 103 Washington St., Elmira, NY or CurePSP https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/
or Pantry of Angels, 682 County Road 115, Lindley, NY, https://www.foodbankst.org/ways-to-give/donate/.
Lois' family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.