Lois Verlee Kasten Blowers, born in Lum, MI, September 29, 1927, passed into the arms of Jesus when her heart failed at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital, DuBois, PA, on Friday, July 12, 2019.
She lived unselfishly, with loving and devoted service to her Lord, her husband of 68 years, her family, students and all the lives she encountered. Lois taught preschool and kindergarten for nearly 20 years at Campbell Central School in Campbell, New York, where their three oldest children also attended.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Allan Blowers, and eldest daughter and care-giver, Rebecca 'Becky' (Blowers) Harvey, both of Punxsutawney, PA; eldest son, Donald E. and Pam (Fugate) Blowers, of Monroe, NC and their three children: Samuel and Jessica (Nelson) Blowers, Matthew and Kayla (Saunders) Blowers, and daughter Sara; daughter, Anita Lois (Blowers) and Elon Morley, of Mifflinburg, PA, and their four children, Amaris, Ezra, Lois Pearl, Jed and Rosalie (Meadows) Blowers with the only great-grandchild, Kari Rose; son, Stephen P. and Pamela (Waud) Blowers, of Estonia, Europe, and their eight children, Agape, Daniel, Esther, Benjamin, Ethan, Ana, Abigail, and Elisabeth. Also their "adopted" son, Thomas and Kate Dieffenbacher, of Russia, and their three children, Abigail, Lois, and Thomas Jr. She is also survived by her two sisters Wilma Kasten (93), and Elaine Sanford (90), both of Michigan; and is aunt and great-aunt many times over.
The funeral will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 4 pm with her brother-in-law Rev. David Blowers officiating. Visitation is from 1-4 pm at Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, 312 Locust Street, Clearfield, PA 16830. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.bennettandhouser.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 17, 2019