Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Blowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Verlee (Kasten) Blowers


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Verlee (Kasten) Blowers Obituary
Lois Verlee Kasten Blowers, born in Lum, MI, September 29, 1927, passed into the arms of Jesus when her heart failed at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital, DuBois, PA, on Friday, July 12, 2019.

She lived unselfishly, with loving and devoted service to her Lord, her husband of 68 years, her family, students and all the lives she encountered. Lois taught preschool and kindergarten for nearly 20 years at Campbell Central School in Campbell, New York, where their three oldest children also attended.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Allan Blowers, and eldest daughter and care-giver, Rebecca 'Becky' (Blowers) Harvey, both of Punxsutawney, PA; eldest son, Donald E. and Pam (Fugate) Blowers, of Monroe, NC and their three children: Samuel and Jessica (Nelson) Blowers, Matthew and Kayla (Saunders) Blowers, and daughter Sara; daughter, Anita Lois (Blowers) and Elon Morley, of Mifflinburg, PA, and their four children, Amaris, Ezra, Lois Pearl, Jed and Rosalie (Meadows) Blowers with the only great-grandchild, Kari Rose; son, Stephen P. and Pamela (Waud) Blowers, of Estonia, Europe, and their eight children, Agape, Daniel, Esther, Benjamin, Ethan, Ana, Abigail, and Elisabeth. Also their "adopted" son, Thomas and Kate Dieffenbacher, of Russia, and their three children, Abigail, Lois, and Thomas Jr. She is also survived by her two sisters Wilma Kasten (93), and Elaine Sanford (90), both of Michigan; and is aunt and great-aunt many times over.

The funeral will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 4 pm with her brother-in-law Rev. David Blowers officiating. Visitation is from 1-4 pm at Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, 312 Locust Street, Clearfield, PA 16830. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.bennettandhouser.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now