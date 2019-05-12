|
Lora E. Spencer, 34, of W. Steuben St. Bath, and a native of Addison, passed away at home on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Lora was born in Corning on October 12, 1984 to Roger and Paula Crane Spencer. She attended Addison schools and was a 2003 graduate of Addison High School. She later attended Corning Community College.
Lora was a homemaker who loved her daughter Zoe dearly. She was an avid reader and was very artistic and expressed that skill in her drawing ability.
Surviving are her daughter, Zoe Spencer, her mother, Paula Spencer of Addison, her father and step mother, Roger and Jody Spencer of Addison, her partner, Matt Jones of Bath, her paternal grandmother, Bonnie Spencer of Knoxville, PA, her maternal grandfather, John Crane of Addison and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lora was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Norma Crane and by her paternal grandfather, Terry Spencer.
Lora's family will be present on Friday, May 17 from 5 to 7 pm for a time of visitation at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, NY.
Memorials in Lora's name are suggested to your local public library in honor of her love of reading.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 12, 2019