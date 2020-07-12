Conesus, NY/Risingville, NY | At age 82, Buck passed on July 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on January 20, 1938 to the late Glen and Hazel Guiles.
He was also predeceased by his sisters, Olive and Glenda and his grandson Cory Buckley.
Survived by his wife of 30 years, Judith (Brown) Guiles and children; Joseph Guiles, Eugene Guiles, Brenda (Tom) Norman, Rosa (Sam) Tripi, Amy (Rich) Neumann, and Jennifer (Ryan) York; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; special siblings; Phil (Bonnie) Guiles and Nell (Lou) Furino; and other loved siblings, Bob, Walt, Larry, Ken, Richard, Glen, Edward, Earl, Bertha, Estella, MaryAnn, Louise, Elouise, and Lois. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
At this time no formal funeral services will be held, in the near future the family will have a Gathering to Celebrate Buck's Life. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Livonia Ambulance, PO Box 8, Livonia, NY 14487.
To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com