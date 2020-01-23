|
Lorraine S. Ryall, age 85, of Greensburg, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, PA, with her family at her side. Born on January 28, 1934 in Corning, NY, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Ruth (Tinker) Savory. She wed Ronald Ryall on May 3, 1952. Ronald predeceased her on November 5, 1994. Lorraine was preceded in death by her two brothers, Lyman and Gerald Savory. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Lorraine loved to quilt, and made quilts to commemorate the births, weddings, and birthdays of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These gifts were often displayed at weddings and may be seen in use and on display in the homes of her family members. Lorraine's family also fondly remembers her baking and cooking skills. The favorite cake, by far, was her chocolate cake- especially if it "sunk in the middle"- with white frosting. Her chocolate fudge was worth reaching for, as was her chicken and dumpling meal. Lorraine was treasured for her wit and sense of humor, especially by her Westmoreland Manor "family". Her quick wit remained with her to the end.
Above all, Lorraine was devoted to her family. In her later years, Lorraine was a presence in her daughter Sherry's family child care. She became "Grandma Ryall" to all of the children who attended, and still remains so to them. Lorraine is survived by a large and loving family, including five children: Colleen Ryall (Jonathan Sickman) of Lexington, KY; Roger Ryall (Karen) of Greensburg, PA; Sherry Krallman (Glen/Sid) of Mt. Pleasant, PA; Pamela Ryall of Pittsburgh, PA; Bradley Ryall (Linda) of Williamstown, NJ. She has nine grandchildren: Paul Sickman (Morgan); Timothy Ryall (Heather); Natalie Ryall Davis (Stephen); Samantha Krallman Johnson (Will); Shana Krallman (Rafael Guevara); Sara Beth Krallman- Goldman (Marc); Amanda Ryall Pacitti (Dave); Danny Ryall (Emily); Brandon Ryall-Ortiz (Raimundo). Lorraine has ten great-grandchildren: Arielle, Gabrielle, and Preston Johnson; Liam Gustafson; Ana and Grace Goldman; Lucas and Colton Pacitti; Stella and Logan Ryall; Leo Davis.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with her nephew, Rev. David Ryall officiating. A private burial will be held in Beaver Dams Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Lorraine's name to the .
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 23, 2020