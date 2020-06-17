Louis F. Kossler, III, of Corning, New York passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Corning Hospital.



Louis was born on February 13, 1933 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. He is the son of Louis F. and Mabel (Farland) Kossler II. He married Carol Hall on June 19, 1993 at Saint Vincent's Church in Corning.



Louis graduated from Aliquippa High School in Aliquippa, PA. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War. After his service in the military, Lou spent over 30 years working for and retired from G.C. Murphy Company. Lou was a lifelong learner and obtained degrees from Allegheny Community College, Corning Community College, and Kent State University.



In retirement, he was a pilot and flight instructor at Costa's Airport in Painted Post, NY for over 20 years. Lou was also a Captain in the Civil Air Patrol for many years. He was an involved member of All Saints Parish Choir and Resurrection Choir. In his free time, Lou loved to travel and sail on his sailboat with his wife, Carol. He was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. Lou loved to fly every chance he could and enjoyed spending time with his family and his loving dog, Maya.



He is survived by his wife, Carol of Corning, NY; sons, Michael (Patricia) Kossler of Elkhart, Indiana, David (Laura) Kossler of St. Cloud, Florida; daughters, Kathryn (Vincent) Oravitz of Beaver, PA, and Christine (Christopher) Lundgren of Horseheads, NY; step-children, Robin (Richard) Robbins of Corning, NY, and Donald (Christine) Sheppard of Salem, OH; grandchildren: Sabrina, Shawn, Philip, Allison, Katie, Robert, Hannah, Paige, Jasmine, Devin, Calvin, Brady and Gannon. He also had nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; siblings, Jim (Anne) Kossler, Peggy Withrow, Sue (Ed) Petri, Diane Johnston, and Patricia Aeshbacher, and many nieces and nephews.



Louis was predeceased by his daughter, Margaret Louise; first wife, Helen (Kurpel) Kossler; siblings: Dorothy Staier, Mabel "Bootsie" Downs, Barbara Stahl (Thorne), Robert Kossler, Elizabeth Haddix, Nancy Kossler, Janet Minehart, George Kossler, William Kossler, and Linda Wooley.



Memorial donations can be made in Louis' name to All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830.



Due to the current health crisis, services will be privately held at this time. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Louis' family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

