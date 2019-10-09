|
January 11, 1935 – September 28, 2019
Louis Gilbert Pruden 84 of Venice, Florida passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Louis was born January 11, 1935 in Campbell, New York. He lived many years in Bath, New York. He moved to Venice in 1998 from Keuka Lake, New York.
Louis was General Manager of Knight Settlement in Bath. He was a member of Bath Country Club, Rotary Club, and Lions Club in Bath, New York. In Venice Louis was a member of the Jacaranda West Country Club and the Venice Stamp Club.
Louis is survived by his wife, Suzanne; two sons from a previous marriage, Jeffrey of La Porte Indiana and Craig of Bath New York, two grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Autumn Leaves/Liana and Tidewell Hospice.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers may be made to Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice Florida 34285 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 9, 2019