|
|
Louise M. Fernandes, age 88, of Painted Post, NY died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at home. Miss Fernandes was born October 2, 1930 in Corning, NY. She is the daughter of Joseph and Augusta (Andrade) Fernandes.
She graduated from St. Mary's School in Corning and graduated from Corning Free Academy in the class of 1949. Louise started working for Corning Glass Works as a finance controller in 1949, and recently celebrated her 70th year.
Louise is survived by her sister, Mary Fernandes of Corning; niece, Mary Jo (Mark) Powley of Campbell, NY; sister-in-law, Mary Fernandes of Campbell; niece, Ann Marie (Melvin) Calkins of Campbell; nephew, Joseph (Cindy) Fernandes of Savona, NY; niece, Tangy Louise Fernandes of Campbell; nephew, Anthony Fernandes of Campbell; several great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph L. and Augusta Fernandes; brother, Joseph Fernandes; sister, Shirley Fernandes.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 26th from 2-4 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 27th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Louise's family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 22, 2019