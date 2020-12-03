1/1
Louise P. Warren
Louise P. Warren, 91, passed away peacefully at Guthrie Corning Hospital from COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Louise is the beloved wife of the late Charles L. Warren. Cherished mother of Linda (Warren) and John E. Rayeski and Alice (Warren) Lewis. Devoted grandmother of John C. Rayeski (Kimberly), Robert T. Rayeski (Mary Catherine), Charles R. Cook (deceased), and Christine A. (Rayeski) Harrington. Loving great grams of John W. Rayeski, Franklin Rayeski, Nicholas Rayeski, Joseph Rayeski, Sully Harrington, Emma Rayeski, Pacey Harrington, Blake Rayeski, and Chase Rayeski. Beloved daughter of late James and Grace (Lynch) Kies. Dear sister of the late Ben, Martha, Mary, Ruth, Irene, Jean, and Katherine. Dearly remembered aunt and great aunt of her many nieces and nephews.

Louise's requested there be no funeral visitation or grave site services, instead she wanted her family to spend time reflecting about fond memories of her and each other.

As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund, www.komen.org. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Leader on Dec. 3, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
