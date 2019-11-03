Home

LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
Lucille M. Barkley


1925 - 2019
Lucille M. Barkley Obituary
SAVONA - Lucille M. Barkley, 94, of Eagle Valley Road, passed away Wednesday October 30, at her daughter's home.

Lucille was born July 11, 1925, in Savona to George and Anna Morse Van Housen.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years Wesley G. Barkley in 2006; her brothers and sisters Israel, Elizabeth, Robert, Luella and George Jr. as well as many other dear relatives and close family friends.

Lucille is survived by two sons Gordon Barkley of Savona, Albert (Gail) Barkley of Savona; one daughter, Suzanne (Frank) Curran of Hammondsport; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Barkley, Paul Barkley, Ashley Palomaki and Francis Curran; two great grandchildren Gabriel and Evelyn Barkley; one brother-in-law James Barkley of Richmond, VA and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial at Seamans Cemetery in Savona will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the hands of the LaMarche Funeral Home in Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 3, 2019
