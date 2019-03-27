|
Avoca, New York: It is with profound sadness and grief that we share the loss of our dear mother Ludmilla "Millie" Folckemer. She passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with Alzheimer's, in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 12, 2019.
She was born January 4, 1933 in Germany and was raised and educated there. She met her husband Harry while he was stationed in Germany, with the Army. They married on January 15, 1954.
Millie was predeceased by her husband Harry E. Folckemer, daughter Harryetta Parrish and son John Folckemer. She is survived by daughters: Angelika (Angel)/Scott McDonald, Sonya May, Jeanette/Dale Martin, Mary/Jeff Gilbert and son Harry J./Janette Folckemer. Also, grandchildren: Drake IV and Adam Price, Michael J. Folckemer, Jason, Joshua, and Andrew Folckemer, Chris and Bradley Martin, John A. Folckemer, Tina Kramer, Allison and Jeffrey Gilbert, and Chelsea Box. Her great grandchildren: Drake V and Willow Price, Michael Folckemer, Lily and Cody Folckemer, Nicholas, Joshua, Skylar, and Adison Folckemer, Tim and Lucy Ostroskey, Connor and Claire Martin, Kenedi and Ariana Martin, Jullian Kramer, Kinsley Folckemer, Tate and Ian Box.
She kept her sense of humor (always joking) to the very end.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date by the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 27, 2019