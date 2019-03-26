|
HOWARD - Luella A. Sharp, of Howard, N.Y. passed from this life Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.
Born January 17, 1931, in North Hornell N.Y., to parents Lloyd and Inez (Bossard) Palmer, she was the second of six children.
Luella is predeceased by her parents; siblings, Alvin and Lorena; and her sister-in-law and dear friend, Eleanor Palmer.
Luella and her husband of 68 years, Harry L. Sharp, were married in the Howard Union Church, July 7, 1950, where they had first met in Sunday School. They lived on the Sharp family farm their entire married life where they raised their two daughters, Beverly (Richard) Falvey of Hammondsport, N.Y. and Patricia (Frank) Long of Naples, N.Y.
Luella and Harry's home was the place for family gatherings and the creation of fond memories for their daughters, grandchildren, Karl Julien of Canandaigua, N.Y. and D. Aaron (Hazel) Julien of Bonaire, Georgia, and great grandchildren, Nicholas, Alyssa, Kaylen, Aiden and Kai.
Surviving siblings are Betty (Thomas) Beach of Arkport, Allen Palmer of Howard, Barbara (Phil) Shafer of Hornell and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Hornell High School in 1947 and first working at her parents store in Howard, Hornell became her place of employment in earlier years at Tuttle and Rockwell and Reidman Insurance. In the local Howard community, she was active in the church, the Order of Eastern Star (O.E.S.), Howard Library, the election board and Howard Historical Society.
Luella enjoyed many traditional arts. Her hands were always busy! Those who enjoyed creativity with her remember her energy, sense of humor and prolific talents. With loving passion, Luella's greatest talent was helping someone in need with quiet efficiency.
