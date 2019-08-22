|
|
Lydia M. Stone, age 59 of Selinsgrove, PA, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born on December 31, 1959 in Corning, New York, she was the daughter of the late Richard Stone and Beverly Sellard. Lydia was a graduate of Corning-Painted Post West High School, class of 1978. After graduation, she worked for the Corning Chamber of Commerce for several years and OTB on Market Street. She later worked many different roles in food service for Selinsgrove Hotel in Selinsgrove, PA for most of her career.
Lydia will be remembered for her love of animals. Her greatest joy came from gathering with friends and socializing.
Lydia is survived by her son, Charles Stone of Caton, NY; siblings: Kay (Ivan) Keeney of Caton, NY, Richard (Candy) Stone of Corning, NY, Ron (Linda) Stone of Lindley, NY; sister-in-law, Carol Stone of Caton, NY; uncles: Robert Sellard of Pine City, NY and Robert Stone of Tioga, PA; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews; and loving companion, Bill Smith Selinsgrove, PA.
In addition to her parents, Lydia was predeceased by brother, Roy E. Stone and step-father, Roy D. Stone.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lydia's name may be sent to an SPCA of your choice or to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 22, 2019