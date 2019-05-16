Home

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Lyle A. Nichols, 81, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro. He shared 42 years of marriage with the late E. Joan (Bloise) Nichols, who preceded him in death in 2004. He was born on May 10, 1938, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Franklin and Julia (Waterbury) Nichols.

After graduating from Wellsboro High School, Lyle attended both Paul Smith's College and North Carolina State University in order to obtain his Bachelor's Degree in Forestry. He devoted his career to serving as a Forestry Consultant and Land Surveyor, primarily working for Boyer Kantz & Associates, out of Wellsboro. He was also a veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Lyle was a member of the Coolidge Hollow United Methodist Church, the Society of American Foresters and the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and canning, but his greatest and most notable hobby was making wreaths for over 35 years. He was one of the original wreath makers to hang wreaths on the Main Street gas lights in Wellsboro during the holiday season.

Left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Laurie Nichols, of Wellsboro; son-in-law, Karl Longenbach, of Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Ethan Nichols, Nicholas Longenbach and Danielle Longenbach; sister and brother-in-law, Caroline and Richard Lee, of Reading, PA; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Lyle's family would also like to extend a special Thank You to his neighbor, Elaine Moyer, for all she has done for him over the years.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joan, Lyle was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Longenbach in 2016.

Memorial donations can be made in Lyle's name to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, www.lung.org.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 11am until 1pm, at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Lyle's funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 1:00pm, with Pastor Julie Rosensteel officiating. Burial will be held in the Shumway Hill Cemetery, Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Lyle, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 16, 2019
