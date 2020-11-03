1/1
Lyman E. "Bud" Crane
1937 - 2020
Lyman E. "Bud" Crane, age 83 of Addison, New York passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

He was born on April 12, 1937 in Addison to Calvin and Edna Crane. He married Mary Crane on April 21, 1956.

He started Crane's Auto Parts in 1973. He was also the owner and operator of A-1 Auto Parts (CarQuest) in Addison. He was a 32nd degree mason with the Addison Masonic Lodge.

Lyman is survived by his children: Teresa Moore of Pine City, Brian (Lisa) Crane of Addison; 4 grandchildren: Christopher (Kim) Moore of Raleigh, NC, Jessica (Dustin Barber) Moore of Corning, Allison (Ryan) Burdick of Addison, Lindsay (Mark Kociola) Crane of Addison; 2 great grandchildren: Aiden Barber and Amelia Burdick; siblings: Lavern Crane of Addison, Louise Grant of Painted Post; mother in law: Edith Holmes of Painted Post; sister in law: Ann (Ralph) Patton of Shortsville, NY.

In addition to his parents, Lyman was predeceased by his wife: Mary in February of this year; son: Scott Crane; and his sister: Lucille Loomis.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place in Addison Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity in his name.

Kind words or fond memories of Bud can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
10 Wall St.
Addison, NY 14801
(607) 359-2286
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
