|
|
LYNN M. WARWICK age 67 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lynn was born December 5, 1952 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Harold Patterson and Lorraine Murray Patterson Bowers.
She was a Customer Service Representative for Time Warner Cable for many years and was an usher and ticket taker at First Arena in Elmira,NY. Lynn was a member of The Elmira Heights Events Committee and very active in The Mark Twain Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps.
She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them especially her grandchildren. Lynn is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Hilarie and Cory Dyer of Horseheads, NY and Angela and Mark Lowe of Corning,NY; her beloved grandchildren: Gavin Dyer, Keira Dyer, and Lucas Lowe; sisters and brothers-in-law: Karen and Howard Hulslander of Erin, NY and Pamela Patterson of Horseheads, NY; brothers and sisters-in-law: Richard and Pamela Patterson of Denver,NC and Harold and Candy Patterson of Wilmington, Delaware; aunt Yvonne Loop of Endicott, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Lynn's Family would like to thank her Nurse Beth Azzarelli for her loving and compassionate care given to their mother and grandmother over the last two years.
A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be held at a time to be announced. The family would gratefully acknowledge memorial contributions in Lynn's Memory to Care First 3805 Meads Creek Road Painted Post, NY 14870. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 20, 2020