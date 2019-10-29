|
|
Mahlon Stevens, age 94, of Corning, NY died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Absolut Care at Three Rivers. Mahlon was born on March 23, 1925 in Corning, NY. He is the son of Sydney and Elfleda (Easterbrook) Stevens.
Mahlon served in the Army Corp. of Engineers for six years. After his service he was a carpenter with his father and uncle. They built many homes in the area together. He enjoyed spending time with his family at his parent's cottage on Keuka Lake. He was a lifelong member of the North Baptist Church in Corning and frequently shared his faith with many.
He is survived by his cousins: Esther Stanton of Painted Post, Ruth (Melvin) Smith of Penfield, NY, Grace (Charles) Campbell of Stuarts Draft, VA, David Slocum of FL, Candace (Gary) Hart of Corning, Edwin (Mary) Stanton of Freeburg, PA, Keith (Dinone) Stanton of Cicero, NY, Pamela (Craig) Brower of Lowville, NY and Julie Warr of Penfield, NY; friends, Jeffrey Ferree of Corning and Martin Black of Corning.
The family would like to thank the staff at Absolut Care, especially the staff on Unit A.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 11 AM - 12 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Gary Hart officiating. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.
Mahlon's family has entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 29, 2019