Marcella Claire Perrone, age 91, died on October 18, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post, NY.



She was born in Brooklyn, NY February 15, 1929 to Michael John and Genevieve Mary Brown Perrone. She lived in Brooklyn until 2014 when she moved to Painted Post to be closer to her family.



Besides her parents, she is predeceased by several aunts, uncles and cousins from the Brown, Russo, Magliocca and Perrone families. She is survived by her very special cousin, Rosemary Buttafarno of Secane, PA, Robert Russo of Corning and many second cousins in the Magliocca, Brown, Perrone and Putman families. She also leaves behind Godson Edward Galamb of South Carolina and best friend Audrey Meyers of Brooklyn, along with many special friends in Corning and Painted Post.



Marcella was a member of All Saints Parish in Corning, NY. We wish to thank the Eucharistic Minister team from All Saints Parish for the kind work they all do.



She worked for New York Telephone in NYC as an Analysis Clerk for over 32 years. With her extreme attention to detail she was a stellar employee.



She had a great love of watching ballet, ice skating, dancing, the Olympics, and Snoopy & Charlie Brown. In her younger years she enjoyed spending many summers in Corning staying with her Aunt Rose & Uncle Domenico Magliocca, Aunt Margaret & Uncle Aniello Russo, as well as cousins Mary & Jack Russo & family and Mary Dracz. Until his death, she loved her daily phone calls from her cousin, Henry Magliocca.



We wish to thank the whole staff of Absolut Care for the wonderful care and extreme LOVE she was given. We especially want to thank the special caregivers and activities staff who treated her like family, you KNOW who you are. You all made the best possible life for her especially during these Covid times. We will never forget it!!



Given her love for socializing, she enjoyed being involved in any activity or event with her resident friends. Some of her favorite pastimes were creating beautiful works of art with colored pencils. She will be remembered for her love of Chinese food, pizza, antipasto salad, and especially mint chocolate chip ice cream and peanut M&M's.



Due to Covid, there will be no calling hours but please pray for her. A private funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Please forward any donations to All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830 in Marcella's name in appreciation of the wonderful Eucharistic Ministry team.



Marcella's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store