Marcia Graham Snow, 95, of Worcester MA., died on Monday July 15 after a brief hospitalization. The daughter of Natalie (Ewer) Graham and Alfred N. Graham, she was a graduate of Leicester High School and the Salter Secretarial School. She was predeceased by her husband Edward R. Snow, and granddaughter Amy Lynn Snow. She is survived by children Thomas G. Snow (Karen Meriwether) of Hammondsport NY, Edward R. Snow Jr. (Robin) of Canton OH, and Martha Jane Bigelow (David) of Rutland MA, as well as five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to raising her children, she was a beloved kindergarten teacher for 15 years at the Holden Congregational Church kindergarten as well as being a professional calligrapher. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, and was active in the Worcester Dance Assembly and the local Model T Auto club with her husband.
Calling hours will be at Miles Funeral Home on Main Street in Holden on Saturday August 3 from 2 to 4 pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Pond Cemetery in Bradford N.H.
Contributions in Marcia's memory may be made to the Amy Snow Scholarship Fund, c/o the Community Foundation, 301 South Main St. Horseheads NY 14845.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 26, 2019