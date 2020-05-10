|
|
Marcie McLean Jayne, 88, of Tyrone and Montour Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Seneca View at Schuyler Hospital. She was born in Corning, NY on March 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Melvin & Jessie (Crane) McLean. While in high school Marcie performed in operettas, competed in the high jump and worked the candy counter at the local department store. She graduated from Corning Northside High School. She worked at Michaels-Stern Co clothing, as a seamstress, during the era when Johnny Carson was wearing their suits. Marcie and her late husband Tracy loved Square Dancing and were long time members of the Gingham Squares. She was also a member of The Grange, The Order of the Eastern Star and the Tyrone Methodist church. She thoroughly enjoyed her lunches with the Hammondsport chapter of the Red Hat Society. She was well known for her birthday and wedding cakes, as well as her artistic, gardening and sewing skills. She loved horses, flowers, miniatures, historical fiction and most of all, people. She was very resourceful and could figure how to do most everything around the house. She had an extraordinary ability to remember names and each person's story.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Jayne of Elmira, NY, Robin Knowlton of Penn Yan, NY, Becky Horton of Beaver Dams, NY, Tracy Jr. of Tyrone, NY and Les Jayne of Ephrata, PA; brothers Walter McLean of Beaver Dams, NY, Byron (Beverly) McLean of Coopers Plains, NY and Martin (Sharry) McLean of Addison, NY, sister Frances Raker of Painted Post, NY; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Tracy Jayne; brothers, Justin McLean, Corliss McLean, Franley McLean, Vernon McLean; and sister, Mylie Pfitzenmaier.
Private burial will be in Tyrone Union Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in The Corning Leader on May 10, 2020