Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home
Bath, NY
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home
Bath, NY
Margaret Billings Obituary
Margaret Billings age 90 died July 20, 2019 at home with her two daughters by her side. Born in Barrington NY. Margaret was a homemaker and babysitter. She is survived by daughters Sheryl Hoad of Bath, NY and Kimberly (Randy) Hoad of Hammondsport, NY, six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Maurice Billings and daughter Barbara Fitzwater.

Family and Friends are invited to call on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, NY from 12:00-2:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport, NY.

Memorials in her name may be made to your local SPCA.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 23, 2019
