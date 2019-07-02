|
Margaret Eichensehr, 91, passed away Friday, June 28, at the Taylor Health Center in Bath, NY.
Marge was born September 10, 1927, in Alverda, Pennsylvania, the fifth child and only daughter of Joseph and Anna Beteg Rusnak. She graduated from Pine Township High School in 1945. On May 29, 1948, she married Daniel Eichensehr. They made their home in Buffalo, NY, where their four children were born. In 1963, the family moved to Bath, the home town Marge loved for the rest of her life.
A parishioner at St. Mary's Church, Marge was an active participant in parish activities and enjoyed attending Mass several times a week. She could be seen at every bingo game, either playing or working on the team. Marge was an avid bowler and golfer, and for many years took the Seniors bus trips with her friends. She enjoyed a long career at the Bath Veteran's Administration Center working in the Supply Department. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary and a longtime volunteer at the LPGA in Corning.
Marge was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her in-laws (Joseph and Lillian Eichensehr), her son-in-law (David Smith), her brothers and sisters-in-law (William and Emily Rusnak, Joseph and Jean Rusnak, Ernest and Josephine Rusnak, and Steven and Genevieve Rusnak) and all of her husband's siblings and spouses. She is survived by: her children, JoAnn (James) Mitchell, Karen (Paul) Whalen, Ernie (Karen) Eichensehr, and Micki Smith; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dearest friend, Freida Fiordo.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at St. Mary's Church in Bath. Visitation will take place in the church for the hour prior to the service. Interment will follow immediately at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
The family is especially grateful to the kind and compassionate caregivers on Unit C and the members of the Activities Department at the Taylor Health Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Catholic Charities, St. John Vianney Parish (St. Mary's Church), the Activities Department at the Taylor Health Center, or the .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fagan's Funeral Home, Bath, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 2, 2019