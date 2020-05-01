|
|
Margaret Helen Harrington, age 80, of Horseheads, NY, formerly of Corning, NY died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Elcor Health Services in Horseheads.
Margaret was born on March 20, 1940 in Addison, NY to John and Mary (Hovey) Brennan. She married Charles Harrington in 1974 and was preceded in death by him in 2017.
She attended CFA and also Addison High School. She was a lover of animals large and small, especially her horse Butch who she rode in parades in Addison. She was an avid card player and enjoyed hosting cards with her friends. She was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Marge will always be remembered for the daycare center she ran from her home. Over the years she took care of countless families with her children all calling her Marge. Marge was an active resident of Elcor and for many years was the client representative. She showed concern for her fellow residents and looked out for everyone's well-being. She will be sorely missed. Many thanks go out to the staff that cared for her.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Matthew) Maslyn of Painted Post; sons, John (Louise) Jeter of Corning, Tom (Karen) Timmerman of Corning, and Jim (Leslie) Timmerman of Corning; step son, Lee (Ann) Harrington of Horseheads; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Brennan.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date after the health crisis is over. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning with Father Matthew Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made in her name to The Food Bank of the Southern Tier or to the Chemung County SPCA.
Margaret's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 1, 2020