1/1
Margaret L. Gee
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret L. Gee, age 91 of Addison, New York passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1929 in Rathbone, New York, the daughter of the late Daniel Little and Louise Johns. She married Richard Gee on February 2, 1949.

She was employed for many years at the Addison Pharmacy. She was very social, outgoing, and enjoyed being a part of the Addison Legion and the Elkland Moose Club. She was also a member of the Addison Baptist Church.

Margaret will be remembered for her warm and welcoming smile that would light up a room; she had that smile right up until the very end.

Margaret is survived by 3 children: Marsha Nichols of Addison, Deborah (Philip) Mosolf of Addison, David (Crystal Dow) Gee of Addison; 5 grandchildren: Amy Nichols of Bath, Tricia Shirey of Addison, Jessica Mosolf of Ithaca, Christopher Gee of Painted Post, Joshua Mosolf of Corning; 3 great grandchildren: Tyler Wilson, Hailey Wilson, Ivy Hill; sister: Mary (Carter) Dennis of Addison, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Richard Gee in 1995; son, Richard W. Gee Jr. in 1973; granddaughter, Stacy Nichols in 1974.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, NY 14801 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be sent to: CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870
Kind words or fond memories of Margaret can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved