Margaret Mary "Peggy" Martabano, 89, of Port St. Lucie, FL and Troupsburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Port St. Lucie.
Born in New York City on May 29, 1930, Peggy was the daughter of the late David and Rose (Kavanaugh) Tonery. She was raised in Westchester County, NY and attended school there where she graduated from Horace Greeley High School. On July 28, 1950, she and Alfred Martabano were married in Mt. Kisco, NY.
Peggy was a stay at home Mom and homemaker. She cared for their large family while Alfred operated his auto dealership. They loved to travel which could have been international travel or a simple car ride in the country. They always had a camper and would load up the family and spend special times with their beloved family. Peggy loved quilting and created many beautiful quilts which she shared with loved ones. She was an avid reader. While living in Westchester County, she and Alfred were very active members of the Mt. Kisco Lyons Club and Elks Club. They became parents of a son with Down's Syndrome. The love of their son inspired them to become great advocates for Down's Syndrome children. They were involved at the grass roots level of creating the ARC of Westchester County and the Special Olympics. She valued education for all and vowed to create those opportunities for her son. They later adopted another son with Down's Syndrome...
The love of flight was a huge part of the Martabano family. Many of the men in the family, including her husband Alfred, were licensed pilots. Peggy learned to fly as well and held a pilot's permit but never tested for her license.
Peggy and Alfred came upon a piece of property for sale in Troupsburg and purchased it and moved there when the children all left home. Prior to moving there, they spent many weekends and holidays in Troupsburg.
Peggy donated funds for many years for students in need in the Jasper-Troupsburg Schools for Christmas gifts from "Secret Santa". She also established the Alfred Martabano Memorial Scholarship for graduating students at J-T.
Alfred preceded Peggy in death on January 14, 2011. Her brother, David Tonery passed away in February 2018.
Surviving Peggy are her children and their spouses. Alfie Martabano of Katonah, NY Patricia and Alex Pauylshin of Port St. Lucie, FL, Kenneth and Karen Martabano of Hopewell Junction, NY, Robert Martabano of Brewster, NY, Victoria and Brian McDonough of Troupsburg, Theresa and Edwin Rogers of Troupsburg, Katherine and Jon Levasseur of Port St. Lucie, Michael Martabano of Hornell, and Dominick Martabano of Ft. Pierce, FL, 25 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday, February 7 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will be held there on Saturday at 11 am with Rev. Lewis Brown officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 5, 2020