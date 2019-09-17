|
Margery "Marge" L. Adams, age 76 of Lindley, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by loving and devoted family members after a courageous 14-year battle with cancer.
Marge was born on August 16, 1943 in Corning, NY, the daughter of the late Wendell R. Bronson and the late Norma (Aiken) Bronson. She was raised on a dairy farm in Lindley, and was a graduate of Northside High School in 1960 and Rochester Institute of Technology in 1962.
She married the love of her life, James S. Adams on February 5, 1977 in Fairport, NY. She and Jim moved to the Corning area in 1978, and Marge began working as an Executive secretary for Corning Hospital. She later became an EMT for the Addison Ambulance Corps before graduating from CCC as an R.N in 1990. Marge worked at Corning Hospital as a floor nurse before joining Corning Incorporated's Medical Department as an Occupational Health Nurse. From 2003 until her retirement in 2019, she worked as a telephone triage nurse for Southern Tier Pediatrics. Through the course of her life Marge made special lifelong friendships.
Marge was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Lions Club with 24 years of service, having served as president from 2006-2007. Marge received the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award 2007, and the Melvin Jones Fellow Award 2010. Marge was a selfless and caring soul – a caretaker who always put others before herself.
Marge will be remembered most by her devotion to her family. She took every opportunity over the years to be a supportive (cheering) presence at their countless sporting events, concerts, rehearsals, proms, graduations and birthday parties – and missed very few over the years. Despite work and Lion's Club – her grandchildren were always a priority. "If I knew how much joy that would bring, I would have had them first!" Family pets were also cherished family members.
Colonial Days, Lion's Club Easter Egg Hunts, Myrtle Beach Trips, and holidays (especially Christmas) hold special memories for the family.
Food was often a centerpiece to holiday gatherings and family will cherish memories of birthday dinners, grandma's spaghetti sauce, homemade ice cream, and Texas sheet cake! Family euchre, poker and board games were a regular family favorite in earlier years and she enjoyed going on a number of vacations with her husband and special friends, Gail and Terry VanEtten and Connie and Ben Younker. She enjoyed reading, country music, traveling, cooking, crafts, playing on her IPad, Yankee baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by children: Barton Adams of Hammondsport, NY, Shelly Vahue of Angier, NC, Deb (John) Kaiser of Hammondsport, NY, Michael (Mikel) Adams of Honeyoye, NY, Kim Edmister (John Rizzo) of Pinehurst, NC, Karla (Arthur) Babcock of Bloomfield, NY and Tracey (Jeffrey) McLeod of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren: Corinne Adams (Greg Sheil), Michael (Kelsie) Vahue, MacAlister Vahue, Lindsey Blodgett, Tyler Blodgett, Jesse (Larissa) Johnson, Ryan (Claudia) Edmister, Katie Edmister, Bryce (Darby) Edmister, John Babcock, Shaina Babcock, Jenna Babcock. She was further blessed with seven great grandchildren. Grandma enjoyed every minute spent with her beautiful grandchildren.
Marge was predeceased by her husband and both her parents.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm . A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 10:00 am at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. Immediately following, burial will take place in the family plot at Coopers Plains Cemetery, Painted Post, NY. Family and friends are welcome to attend a luncheon at Corning Country Club at the conclusion of the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge's name may be made to the Corning Lions Club, c/o Bampa's House, PO Box 1096, Corning, NY 14830.
Kind words and memories may be shared at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 17, 2019