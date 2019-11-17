Home

Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
Marguerite C. Elliott


1945 - 2019
Marguerite C. Elliott Obituary
Marguerite C. Elliott, 74, of Corning, NY passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Marguerite was born September 30, 1945, in Lakewood, NJ, the daughter of the late Ivan Delmar and Catherine (Townsend) Brown.

Marguerite was a graduate of Mansfield High School.

Marguerite and Arthur R. Elliott were married February 13, 1965.

Marguerite retired from Corning-Painted Post School District as a Bus Aid.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Betty Brown Miller.

Marguerite is survived by her Husband, Arthur R. Elliott of Corning; Children, Faye (Thomas) Vilardo of Grand Island, New York and Richard (Amy) Elliott of Ridgeway, Virginia; Grandchildren, Kollin Elliott, Alexander Vilardo, Mason Elliott, Brendan Vilardo; Great Grandson, Kaison Elliott; Sisters, Donna Brown Harton, Beverly Brown Enderle, Sharon Brown Stone, and Regina Brown; Brother, Ivan Brown; many Nieces and Nephews.

Marguerite lived a full life with a large, loving family and many wonderful friends. She was a tremendous bowler and enjoyed many competitive sports. She shared her talents as a coach for junior bowling and Cinderella softball. Marguerite enjoyed playing cards and BINGO, reading, and camping.

The family will receive friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Syd McCrorey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: .
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 17, 2019
