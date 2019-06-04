|
Spencer: Marian Anna Steadman Crans Hollenbeck, 95, passed away on May, 31, 2019 peacefully at home, with family beside her. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Marian was born on October 12, 1923, one of 4 children of late Archie and Freda (Fuhrer) Steadman Newberry.
In addition to her parents, Marian was predeceased by all of her sisters: Aroline Bollinger, Marjorie Ferry, and Evelynn Snyder. As well as son Carl Crans and stepson Benjamin James Hollenbeck Jr.
Marian is survived by her husband of 36 years: B. James Hollenbeck. 10 of her children: Charles (Charlotte) Crans, John (Margret) Crans, Shirley (Brian) Fleet, Carol (Peter) Hanley, MaryAnn Crans-Brown, Dolly (Brad) Fisher, Kenneth (Pat) Crans, Stephen Crans, (Gertrude) Elaine Crans, Sally (Walter) Bunce. 5 step children: Leisa (Bernard) Cundy, BethAnn (Michael) Wickham, Louis (Linda) Hollenbeck and Mona (Peter Colebath) Hollenbeck. All of these children gave her 101 grandchildren (35 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren).
Marian retired from Corning Glass Works. Through the years she worked in such places as Dress factory in Westfield PA, The Green Shingles in Lindley, A&P Factory in Horseheads, Jasper Central School, Poly-o Cheese factory in Campbell, NY.
Marian enjoyed crocheting, quilting, gardening, traveling with the local senior's club, reading, and going to rummage sales. Marian loved her family to no end. She was proud of all they became and the amazing people they grew into. She loved her husband passionately, they were very rarely seen apart.
A Memorial service will be held at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 N. Main St. Spencer, NY 14883 June 6, 2019 at 1:00
Donations in Lieu of flowers can be sent to Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 N. Main St.
