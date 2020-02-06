Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Czimback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Czimback


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne Czimback Obituary
Marianne I. (Law) Czimback went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was 91.

Born April 5, 1928 to the late John and Joanna (Reynolds) Law, in Corning NY where she was born and raised. She spent many years working at the NY Telephone Company. She married her late husband George Czimback Jr. September 23, 1950, and eventually moved to Big Flats NY. She loved being around her family, friends and music.

She is survived by her six children, Brian Czimback (Lynn) of Zephyhills FL, Steve Czimback of Corning NY, Alexander Czimback (Posie) of Dowingtown PA, Donna White of Horseheads NY, Carol Czimback of Trumansburg NY and Mary Warren of Boynton Beach FL; 15 grandchildren: Michael Czimback, Denise Trondsen (Bill), Darrick White (Tamara), Peter Czimback (Laura), Diane White, Christopher Czimback, Catherine Posie, Shylah Davies, Jennifer Howard (Robert), Kyle Czimback, Corey Czimback, Katlin Meza, Ashley Hurley (Michael), Grace Warren, Kelly Bauer; 14 great grandchildren: Mark Jr. Haley, Eric White, Evan Czimback, Sophie Czimback, Kylie Howard, Alyssa Czimback, Paige Czimback, Kristiana Howard, Dylan White, Ella Trondsen, Honey Campbell, Caleb Conroy, Ella Howard, Lilly Hurley; and one brother George Law of Modesto CA.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband George Czimback Jr, brother Doug Law, sister Anita Miller and grandson Timothy.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -