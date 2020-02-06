|
|
Marianne I. (Law) Czimback went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was 91.
Born April 5, 1928 to the late John and Joanna (Reynolds) Law, in Corning NY where she was born and raised. She spent many years working at the NY Telephone Company. She married her late husband George Czimback Jr. September 23, 1950, and eventually moved to Big Flats NY. She loved being around her family, friends and music.
She is survived by her six children, Brian Czimback (Lynn) of Zephyhills FL, Steve Czimback of Corning NY, Alexander Czimback (Posie) of Dowingtown PA, Donna White of Horseheads NY, Carol Czimback of Trumansburg NY and Mary Warren of Boynton Beach FL; 15 grandchildren: Michael Czimback, Denise Trondsen (Bill), Darrick White (Tamara), Peter Czimback (Laura), Diane White, Christopher Czimback, Catherine Posie, Shylah Davies, Jennifer Howard (Robert), Kyle Czimback, Corey Czimback, Katlin Meza, Ashley Hurley (Michael), Grace Warren, Kelly Bauer; 14 great grandchildren: Mark Jr. Haley, Eric White, Evan Czimback, Sophie Czimback, Kylie Howard, Alyssa Czimback, Paige Czimback, Kristiana Howard, Dylan White, Ella Trondsen, Honey Campbell, Caleb Conroy, Ella Howard, Lilly Hurley; and one brother George Law of Modesto CA.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband George Czimback Jr, brother Doug Law, sister Anita Miller and grandson Timothy.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 6, 2020